4 PRH Fiction Authors are NBF 2017 “5 Under 35” Honorees

We are delighted with The National Book Foundation’s announcement of this year’s “5 Under 35” honorees, their annual selection of debut fiction writers under the age of 35 whose work “promises to leave a lasting impression on the literary landscape.” Penguin Random House imprints publish four of the all-women group of honoree authors:

Lesley Nneka Arimah, WHAT IT MEANS WHEN A MAN FALLS FROM THE SKY: Stories (Riverhead Books)

Zinzi Clemmons, WHAT WE LOSE (Viking)

Leopoldine Core, WHEN WATCHED: Stories (Penguin Press)

Weike Wang, CHEMISTRY (Knopf)

Warm congratulations to our 5 Under 35 honorees, their editors and publishers.

These authors will be celebrated at a ceremony in Manhattan on November 13, two days before this year’s National Book Awards dinner. Each honoree will receive a $1,000 prize. They represent writers from around the world, under the age of 35, who have published their first and only book of fiction—either a short story collection or a novel—within the last five years. Each author was selected by a National Book Award Winner, Finalist, or writer previously recognized by the 5 Under 35 program.

Lisa Lucas, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation, said, “For the last twelve years, the National Book Foundation has been committed to highlighting the exceptional talent of emerging writers and to amplifying new voices. At a moment in which we are having the necessary conversations surrounding the underrepresentation of female voices, it’s a thrill to see this list of tremendous women chosen organically by our selectors.”

For more information and a complete list of the 2017 5 Under 35 honorees, click here.