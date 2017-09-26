Building a Relationship with God Taught in New Christian Book

The book calls for a greater awareness on listening more intently to build a deeper relationship with God. As faith is about believing and following His Words, Anthony Brown stresses the importance of knowing how to genuinely communicate with God to better understand Him and to know what one’s role in this world is.

Learning how to listen to God makes us closer to Him. This is the lesson that Anthony (Shepherd) Brown shares in his new book Wind . . . Be Faithful to Me.

The book calls for a greater awareness on listening more intently to build a deeper relationship with God. As faith is about believing and following His Words, Anthony Brown stresses the importance of knowing how to genuinely communicate with God to better understand Him and to know what one’s role in this world is. The book addresses these issues on religion and more, in a light and unique approach.

Anthony Brown has been devoted to the ministry his entire life but admits that he struggled with drug addiction when he was just twenty-two years old. He made a silent prayer to God to help him deal with his condition and felt that he was no longer alone—that God was with him. Although the book relied heavily on the author’s personal experiences, it also takes into account concepts from the Bible and Christian theology.

Wind . . . Be Faithful to Me was one of the books featured in AJC Decatur Book Festival, held from September 1 to 3, 2017.





Wind . . . Be Faithful to Me

Written by Anthony (Shepherd) Brown

Paperback | $10.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Anthony (Shepherd) Brown is a Christian writer who hails from Florida. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Central Florida. Anthony takes his ministry and evangelism seriously and considers himself a warrior of Jesus Christ.