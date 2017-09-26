Grit and Drive to Succeed Focus of New Bio-fiction

Through the tribulations of his lead character, Dean demonstrates that people are not the product of the circumstances in which they find themselves, but the product of the decisions they make and the people who support them along the way.

Author and educator Dean Alleyne shares an inspiring story based on real events about a child’s persistence and focus on achieving his dreams in Walking through the Pain.

The story depicts Dennis, who was adopted when he was just two weeks old. His birth parents believed that he had a better chance in life growing up in a middle-class family. But when Dennis was eight years old, his adoptive father died, and not long after that, his adoptive mother hit hard times. Adding to this, he was denied opportunities by some of his teachers—the very people who were expected to support and guide him. But with grit, determination, and persistence, as well as the support of a caring brother and a loving family, he overcame all the odds stacked against him to succeed by reaching the pinnacle of his professional and academic career.

Through the tribulations of his lead character, Dean demonstrates that people are not the product of the circumstances in which they find themselves, but the product of the decisions they make and the people who support them along the way. Walking through the Pain was written to inspire those who, like Dennis, want to realize their dreams.

Walking through the Pain

Written by Dean Alleyne

About the Author

Dr Dean Alleyne was born in St. Andrew, Barbados, and later moved to England to pursue higher education. After retiring as head of a London secondary school, he completed a doctorate program in education at the University of London.