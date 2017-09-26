Superstition Combined with Psychology in Thriller Book

Growing up with a superstitious family paved the way for Carlotta Holton’s book. She incorporated the stories from her father and the superstitions she learned while traveling around the world in her writing.

Childhood would not be complete without myths, folklore, and scary superstitions. Horror fiction author Carlotta Holton made use of the superstitions she grew up with in creating a collection of twenty-four terrifying short stories. Her book, Grave Matters, was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth during the AJC Decatur Book Festival, held at 101 East Court Square in Decatur, Georgia, from September 1 to 3, 2017.

Growing up with a superstitious family paved the way for Carlotta Holton’s book. She incorporated the stories from her father and the superstitions she learned while traveling around the world in her writing. Some of the short stories in Grave Matters involved tormented ghosts, a macabre ragman, and a puppeteer and his diabolic marionettes. The stories were mixed with psychology and features characters constantly at war with good and evil.

Check out Carlotta Holton's fascinating stories and other published works on her website, www.holtonhorrorandmore.com.





About the Authors

Carlotta Holton, a national award-winning author and journalist, used to be the executive director of the New Jersey Press Women’s Association. She had an excellence award in fiction writing from the New Jersey Press Women’s Association and was awarded as one of the Women of Excellence in Journalism by the Union County Freeholders. She also taught creative writing and journalism. She got her master’s degree in humanities and writing from Kean University in New Jersey and had written four other books of the same genre: Deadly Innocence, Vampire Resurrection, Salem Pact, and Touching the Dead.