The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Rocked Las Vegas With An Iconic Lineup & Superstar Surprise Collaborations

After two days and dozens of legendary performances, the seventh annual iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Seacrest, host and producer of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” concluded Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with unforgettable performances by Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, Harry Styles, Kesha and more, plus this year’s Macy’s iHeartRadio Rising Star winner, James Maslow.

The iconic weekend-long concert event included the biggest names in music across all genres, on the main stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the evenings of September 22 and September 23, and at the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One® at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday afternoon at the Las Vegas Village, which featured performances by Migos, Halsey, Flume, Little Mix, French Montana, Niall Horan, Bleachers, Kelsea Ballerini, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet, Cheat Codes, All Time Low, Khalid and Julia Michaels.

Through a national text-to-win contest, hundreds of lucky winners from across the country were awarded exclusive VIP trips to the two-day concert event. For fans not in attendance, Elvis Duran hosted a live backstage broadcast featuring exclusive artist interviews and performances that aired across iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country in more than 150 markets and on iHeartRadio. The CW Network also exclusively live streamed both nights of the festival and the Daytime Village via CWTV.com and The CW App. The CW will also broadcast a two-night television special on Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5 from 8:00p.m – 10:00p.m. EST/PST.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival was a dominant social media topic throughout the weekend. The official hashtag #iHeartFestival was a trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. and worldwide. The Daytime Village official hashtag #iHeartVillage also trended in the U.S. #iHeartFestival continues to trend with tweets and retweets from fans as well as artists and Festival presenters.

Highlights of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One:

On Friday, P!NK kicked off the unforgettable weekend walking through the arena from the crowd entrance and later performed a medley of her own “Fun House” and No Doubt’s iconic “Just A Girl.” She ended her set with her signature acrobatics as she soared above fans performing “So What.”

Later, Thirty Seconds To Mars began their performance with an emotional mash-up that paid tribute to the legendary rock artists we’ve lost in the last few years. Later, lead singer Jared Leto dressed in a vibrant rainbow colored poncho walked through the crowd while singing “Kings and Queens"

During his performance, Thomas Rhett serenaded one lucky female fan and performed a cover of Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like.”

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival featured one-of-a-kind surprise collaborations: Bebe Rexha made an appearance on all three 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival stages. On Friday Bebe Rexha joined David Guetta for his closing set to perform their hit “Hey Mama“, and a special remix of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

On Saturday, Kesha made an emotional return to the stage to open the second night of the festival. Her set included the first-ever performance with Macklemore of their new song “Good Old Days,” from Macklemore’s just-released album GEMINI. She ended her time on stage with a powerful rendition of her hit single, “Praying,” telling the crowd: ”This song is not an easy song for me. It’s a very very special and emotional song"

Miley Cyrus performed a sassy cover of “These Boots Are Made For Walkin” and took time out from the music to offer a passionate speech about the country’s priorities given the political landscape, telling the crowd that “I won’t stop fighting.”

Lorde opened her performance with the recently released remix of her single “Homemade Dynamite,” bringing out iHeartRadio Daytime Village artist Khalid to help perform the track. She later sat at the piano to perform “Liability” with Jack Antonoff from Bleachers.

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha proved they were #bestfriendgoals when they performed "Back To You.”

During his closing set on Saturday night, DJ Khaled surprised the audience with one special guest after another, including Chance the Rapper and Quavo collaborating on “I’m the One,” Travis Scott performing “Goosebumps,” Demi Lovato singing her hit “Sorry Not Sorry” and French Montana performing “Unforgettable.”

The iHeartRadio Music Festival also welcomed celebrity presenters and guests from across the entertainment industry including Heidi Klum, Rob Lowe, James Van Der Beek, Craig Robinson, Taylor Lautner, David Spade, the cast of the hit movie It (Jeremy Ray Taylor, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer and Chosen Jacobs), Acting Natural, Alli Simpson, Ashleigh Murray, Brad Goreski, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Christina Ochoa, Corinna Kopf, Impractical Jokers, In Real Life, Jack & Jack, John Owen Lowe, Keke Palmer, KJ Apa, Lights, Lili Reinhart, Lucy Hale, Matt Barr, Matthew Lowe, PRETTYMUCH, Scott Michael Foster, Vella Lovell, Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti and Becca Tilley from The Bachelor, Wells Adams, Peter Kraus and Dean Unglert of The Bachelorette and more, plus iHeartRadio’s on-air talent, plus host Ryan Seacrest, backstage host, Elvis Duran and iHeartRadio’s on-air talent, Big Boy, Bobby Bones, The Breakfast Club and Woody.

iHeartMedia and the Global Citizen Festival once again partnered to help channel the power of music to fight inequality, protect our planet and end extreme poverty by 2030. For the second consecutive year, iHeartMedia and Global Citizen Festival took place on the same weekend allowing for a special crossover performance by Big Sean who performed on both festival stages on the same night.

In the past seven years the Festival has helped raise $1.8 million for a number of national charities, including the American Association for Cancer Research, Lupus Research Alliance, Ryan Seacrest Foundation, CureDuchenne, The Grammy Foundation, ALS/Augie’s Quest, The American Red Cross and many more. Additionally, the Festival plays host to a number of critically ill children and their families through its long-term partnership with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

