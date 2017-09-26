Following the Winning Steps of Steve Jobs

While most books about Steve Jobs chronicle a sequential series of events in his life, The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs looks into the winning formula that encapsulates his triumphs and glory.

Steve Jobs is a remarkable icon of the technology industry. In an impressive self-help book, former faculty member of the National Defense University Robert M. Toguchi shines a new light into the practices and habits of the revolutionary innovator whose success inspired millions worldwide.

While most books about Steve Jobs chronicle a sequential series of events in his life, The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs looks into the winning formula that encapsulates his triumphs and glory. An inventor, entrepreneur, and industrial designer, Jobs’s climb up the ladder of success was firmly rooted in his habits which aligned with his core values. His discipline, resourcefulness, innovative spirit, and leadership qualities cemented his iconic status. These practices fueled his long-term goals, leading him to become the outstanding technology entrepreneur of his time.

The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs was featured in the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival held at East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia. This independent book fair, which is the largest in the country, provided a venue for more than eighty thousand literary participants to celebrate literature.





The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs

Written by Robert M. Toguchi

Paperback | $13.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Robert M. Toguchi, a former faculty member, taught courses on leadership, strategy, and personal effectiveness in the National Defense University. He was also instrumental in the conceptual change within the US Army, having served two tours with the US Army’s Training and Doctrine Command. He resides in Vass, North Carolina, with his wife, Tina.