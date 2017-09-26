Magic and Adventure Await Inside the Pages of Illustrated Book
A collection of tales teaches young readers the importance of courage, bravery, and friendship
In this delightful collection of stories, readers will experience magic, fantasy, and fantastic adventures through the eyes of charming animals. Once the sun begins to set the animal children of the forest gather to hear the wondrous tales told by Grandpa Grey, a wise old squirrel.
John William Wisor is fond of telling stories to children and friends, and Nila Brereton Hagood has been writing for corporate and association newspapers for years. Now they combine forces to enchant readers, young and old, with Grandpa Grey’s Timeless Tales.
His tales are filled with fascinating characters from unicorns and fairies to witches and trolls. He tells of the adventures of Iam, an exploring squirrel who journeys through different kingdoms and encounters extraordinary beings who impart to him the lessons of life.
A story within a story, Grandpa Grey’s Timeless Tales was featured in LitFire Publishing’s booth during the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival held in East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia.
Grandpa Grey’s Timeless Tales
Written by John William Wisor and Nila Brereton Hagood
Paperback | $13.99
Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
John William Wisor was the executive and management consultant for health care and nonprofit organizations. He lives in Palm Springs, California, with his husband and their three dogs.
Now retired, Nila Brereton Hagood carved her career in real estate management and commercial insurance sales. She resides in Palm Desert, California, with her husband and their German shepherd.
