Poetry Inspired by Life

Feelings toward nature, God, and people are evident themes in Jeffrey Michael Bennett’s first poetry book. He continues to celebrate human emotions and faith in his second collection of reflections turned into poetry, Collection of Poetry: More of Life’s Reflections, which was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth during the AJC Decatur Book Festival, which spanned from September 1 to 3, 2017.

Jeffrey Michael Bennett presents himself like an open book through his poetry. In both his collections, he writes about joy, sadness, nostalgia, and relationships with the intention of allowing readers to relate to him. He hopes to inspire and create an impact on the lives of his readers through his poems.

Collection of Poetry: More of Life’s Reflections has a total of fifty-five pages with twenty-eight poems. Copies of the book and the author’s first collection, Collection of Poetry: Life’s Reflections, are available in all major online retailers.





Collection of Poetry

More of Life’s Reflections

Written by Jeffrey Michael Bennett

About the Author

Jeffrey Michael Bennett was originally from Middlebury. He has now been working at a hospital in Burlington for over twenty-nine years. He is a father of two, and he enjoys driving through country roads and taking care of his cats and birds with bird feeders. His first published work is entitled, Collection of Poetry: Life’s Reflections.