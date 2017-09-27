Daily Fantasy Sports Expo on October 9 in London

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the Daily Fantasy Sports Expo ( http://www.dfse.net) will take place on October 9, 2017 at the Strand Palace Hotel in London.



The Euro market for DFS continues to grow substantially. DFS represents an attractive opportunity for the gaming investor and entrepreneur. Several sessions on esports will take place, as wagering on esports is definitively on the rise.



The ASROC.com conference takes place in the room next door. It covers Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin for gambling and gaming. Attendees of DFSE are provided with complimentary access to the ASROC bitcoin event as well.





ABOUT THE DAILY FANTASY SPORTS EXPO



The Daily Fantasy Sports Expo is the worldwide leading conference and expo that focuses on the DFS industry. DFSE brings new people and with it new business models to the industry. The trade show also introduces new technology, illustrates unique methods of thinking and provides the ultimate networking experience for executives.



For more information, please visit the website www.dfse.net or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Media, Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 77

Linkedin Industry Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/DAILY-FANTASY-SPORTS-8247642

E-mail: info-20@fantasysportsexpo.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.