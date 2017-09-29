Stewarts to Speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Stewarts will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on October 2, 2017 in London.



Matthew Knowles, Partner at Stewarts, will speak on a panel covering international litigation. Matthew will draw on his experience as a user of third party funding while a senior in-house counsel, as well as his time as a Director of Litigation Funding at a leading third party funder.



ABOUT STEWARTS



Stewarts is the UK’s largest litigation-only law firm with more than 340 staff, including over 50 partners. We act for corporate and individual clients in high-value and complex disputes.



The firm comprises some of the UK’s leading litigation lawyers and enjoys a reputation for innovative and ground-breaking litigation.



Our lawyers have unrivalled experience in putting together innovative costs arrangements enabling our clients to manage risk and litigate from a position of financial strength.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



Registration for the event can be made at http://lf2017.com/register-london-2017.php



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfundingconference.com or contact:

