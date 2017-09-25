An Iceberg’s Journey Educates Young Readers about Water Cycle and Companionship

“Icy is a likeable, relatable character, and the book’s approach to teaching the water cycle feels unique for its target age demographic . . . Icy the Iceberg is a pleasant way to introduce very young readers to the complexities of the water cycle.”

The adventures of a snowflake-turned-iceberg come to life on the pages of Larry Friend and Sidney “Mindy” Makis’s new book, Icy the Iceberg.

The story starts with Icy, a sparkling snowflake drifting along the icy mountains of Vancouver, Canada. As Icy touches land, he begins his long and lonely years of being trapped underneath the snow. After hundreds of years, Icy becomes an iceberg and meets all kinds of creatures along the way.

BlueInk Review says, “Icy is a likeable, relatable character, and the book’s approach to teaching the water cycle feels unique for its target age demographic . . . Icy the Iceberg is a pleasant way to introduce very young readers to the complexities of the water cycle.”

Colorful illustrations accompany the text, as Mindy Makis tries to illustrate the water cycle in a simple, enjoyable manner for children. Larry Friend has an engaging narration style, and he says, “[The book] gives children hope when they are confronted with difficult and scary things in life; knowing there is little to fear when the same situation presents itself in the future.”

Ice the Iceberg is available in selected bookstores.





Icy the Iceberg

Written by Larry Friend

Illustrated by Sidney “Mindy” Makis

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $20.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Larry Friend has always been fond of telling stories to his children and grandchildren. He takes pride in making humor out of his life experiences. Larry and his illustrator and sister Sidney “Mindy” Makis worked together on this book. It has been a wonderful project for both of them.