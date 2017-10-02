Vismay Shah (Consultant, Cognizant) to Speak at the ASROC Conference on Cryptocurrencies and Gaming in London on October 9, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Vismay Shah, consultant in IT financial services and a Certified Bitcoin Professional from Cognizant will speak on a panel at the ASROC Conference on October 9, 2017 in London. He will be speaking about bitcoin and blockchain’s wider application in solving real problems in current financial services. He will be throwing light on use of some of the blockchain platforms in simplifying complex and less-secure process involved in Payments, Trade Finance and Capital Markets.



The 2017 ASROC Conference held this October is a niche advanced event on the business of bitcoin, ICOs and cryptocurrencies for online gaming, sportsbooks, forex and affiliates.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.asroc.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT COGNIZANT



Cognizant is a Fortune 500 IT financial services company. Cognizant enables global enterprises to address a dual mandate: to make their current operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible and to invest in innovation to unleash new potential across their organizations.

What makes Cognizant unique is the ability to help clients meet both challenges. They help their clients enhance productivity by ensuring that vital business functions work faster, cheaper and better. And, they have the ability to conceptualize, architect and implement new and expanded capabilities that allows clients to transform legacy models to take their business to the next level.





ABOUT ASROC



ASROC is a expo and and conference covering the bitcoin and cryptocurrency business. Each conference assembles founders and thought leaders to discuss niche markets within the industry.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.asroc.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@asroc.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.

