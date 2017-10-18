Author Takes Readers to a Sense of Teenage Romance

Kyle O’Reilly: Young Love tells a story of two young individuals who fell in love with each other in just a blink of an eye. It took only one look for the magic to take place, causing their young hearts to beat harmoniously with each other, and before they knew it, they have fallen in love!

Truly, being in love and be loved is the sweetest feeling in the world and can bring a person to cloud nine. However, love can also be a driving force for a person to make spur-of-the-moment decisions that will affect his whole life in the end. That was what happened to the young couple in the story. They were so in love and happy, but then they have to be apart from each other which lead them to decide on something that might greatly affect their future.

This is one romantic staple that can take readers back to a time when they themselves became in love or just simply feel in love again. Its pages bring excitement that would glue the readers to their seats until they flip on the last page. It can be an avenue for good vibes and positive feels in a busy and chaotic world.

Kyle O’Reilly: Young Love was presented as one of the titles during the 2017 Frankfurt Intl. Book Fair held last October 11, 2017.



Kyle O’Reilly: Young Love

Written by John Lyndon Green

Published by AuthorHouse​

Published date July 25, 2013

Paperback price $14.95



About the Author

John Lyndon Green grew up in a large family in Blackwater, Missouri. He is the seventh son and the youngest of fourteen children. He is now married with five children and one grandson. He has a strong faith and love for God who has carried him through his many trials, especially in his battle for cancer. He likes to write with the hope of giving the precious gift of love and grace God has given him, hallowing God’s name above all. He has experiences both in the fields of mining and farming which made him realize the need for God’s helping hand not only for a favorable weather, but most importantly for His protection also.