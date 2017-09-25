EMLab P&K Hosts IAQ Training Course by Indoor Sciences in Irvine, California

We are happy to be partnering once again with Ian Cull of Indoor Sciences, in order to bring the Certified Environmentalist Course to our clients in Southern California,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Indoor Sciences has the shared goals with EMLab P&K of providing quality educational courses, and raising the standard of excellence throughout the environmental industry.”

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, will be hosting Ian Cull of Indoor Sciences, Inc. to bring the Certified Indoor Environmentalist (CIE) Course to Southern California. The Certified Indoor Environmentalist Course is a comprehensive two-day training course taught by Ian Cull of Indoor Sciences. Course topics include: contaminants, health effects, building science, HVAC, inspections, sampling, remediation, standards and more. Students who complete the course will receive a certificate of completion from the IAQA, and will be prepared for the following ACAC certifications: CIE, CIEC, CRIE, CMI, CMC and CSMI.



“We are happy to be partnering once again with Ian Cull of Indoor Sciences, in order to bring the Certified Environmentalist Course to our clients in Southern California,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Indoor Sciences has the shared goals with EMLab P&K of providing quality educational courses, and raising the standard of excellence throughout the environmental industry.”



The Certified Indoor Environmentalist (CIE) Course will take place at 17461 Derian Ave, Suite #100 in Irvine, CA at the EMLab P&K laboratory on November 14-15, 2017. This will be followed by a tour of EMLab P&K’s Irvine laboratory. Discounts are available for EMLab P&K clients and IAQA members. To register for the Certified Indoor Environmentalist Course, contact Indoor Sciences by email at info@indoorsciences.com , by phone at (312) 920-9393, or online at https://indoorsciences.onlinetrainingaccess.com.

Ian Cull, PE, CIH is an internationally-recognized speaker and consultant on topics related to indoor air quality, mold and building science. He is a Licensed Professional Engineer (PE) and Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) with two decades of experience and has in-depth knowledge in all aspects of IAQ, HVAC, building science, sampling and remediation. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Engineering from one of the country’s top Environmental Engineering programs at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. He is the author of 50 classes available through the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) University.



About Indoor Sciences, Inc.

Indoor Sciences, Inc. is a training and consulting firm with a mission to make buildings healthy. Indoor Sciences is an approved training provider of the IAQA. Indoor Sciences is located in downtown Chicago with clients around the world. The company has trained thousands of indoor air quality professionals in its 13 years of business.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations throughout the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, fungi, asbestos, and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, NY-ELAP, Texas DSHS, and other accrediting programs. For more information, visit the official website at http://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.