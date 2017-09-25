CanSurround Receives Award for Leadership, Innovation, Entrepreneurship

CanSurround—a leading provider of psychosocial support through digital technologies for people living with cancer—was named a recipient of the University of Delaware’s (UD) Blue Hen 17&43 Awards. The awards celebrate the 17 most promising ventures and 43 fastest growing companies founded, owned or led by UD students and alumni.



“UD’s new 17&43 Awards were created to recognize and celebrate a special subset of our amazing Blue Hen family – the innovators, entrepreneurs and job creators who have launched promising startups and guided the rapid growth of established companies,” said Dan Freeman, PhD, founding director, University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship.



“We’re honored to be among the companies recognized by the UD Horn Entrepreneurship,” said CanSurround Chief Executive Officer Meg Maley, RN, BSN. “There are five UD alums on our CanSurround team—each of whom was fortunate to have benefited from a robust educational environment,” said Maley. “Our efforts are rooted in UD’s guiding principles, which generated excitement about embracing opportunities that help us to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, and our local and world community.”



Maley established Wilmington-based CanSurround in 2013. CanSurround is an innovative digital solution solely focused on the self-management of emotional stress for people living with cancer. The platform is available 24/7 and is easy to use with a mobile phone, tablet or computer. Participants regain their footing by choosing from a wide range of evidence-based tools that promote healing of mind, body and spirit. Among the platform’s distinctive features is a self-inquiry process that teaches participants to work with challenging emotions and to feel better while living with cancer.



CanSurround was one of 17 companies to receive the award after a panel comprised of UD Horn Entrepreneurship and Lerner College personnel, accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders, ranked nominees based on innovativeness, milestone accomplishments, current and future revenues, job creation, and social impact. Horn Entrepreneurship will honor recipients at an Awards Dinner to be held on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., in the Carpenter Club at the University of Delaware Bob Carpenter Center.



About CanSurround

Established in 2013 in Wilmington, DE, CanSurround is the innovator of a digital health platform solely focused on reducing distress and enhancing well-being for people living with cancer. CanSurround partners with cancer centers and other health care providers nationwide to ease emotional suffering in patients and their loved ones. The solution’s distinctive features guide the participant toward resilience, personal growth and healing. CanSurround provides 24-hour access to the right resources, at the right time, in the right form. Founded by two oncology nurses and an expert in digital mobile health, CanSurround was the first Delaware-based company to become incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation (or B-Corp) under the state’s statute.



About University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship

University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship is the creative engine for entrepreneurship knowledge, education and advancement. It was built and is actively supported by thought leaders and successful entrepreneurs to empower aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs as they pursue new ideas for a better world.



Horn Entrepreneurship combines a personalized approach with lessons learned from successful entrepreneurs and evidence-based best practices. Programs and opportunities are relevant, accessible and available to all students regardless of major at UD, a world-renowned research institution. The educational experience combines hands-on, project-based learning with real world challenges and extensive external engagement. The result is a special program that prepares students to adapt, thrive and lead in entrepreneurial roles with established companies, social ventures and start-ups.



Horn Entrepreneurship is committed to supporting student success and cultivating an inclusive lifelong community of collaboration, connections and impact.

