CIA Agent Ventures Alone on Figuring Out A Terrorist Attack

This book, Dangerous Journey, by author, Clark Selby, gives you an adrenaline rush as the characters were innovatively created and the story was well plotted. This unique author shows in this book the truth in terrorism, that it is always possible and that it is real. It is ruining, devastating, and very harmful, putting American lives at stake.



As for Hank Sollenberger’s character as a CIA specialist, it is most challenging thinking that his co-CIA agents could possibly not believe in what he think he knows; a challenge that he took and treated as a special venture knowing that he’ll be able to save a lot of lives if he succeeded.



Dangerous Journey is expected to be displayed at the coming 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair, taking place on October 11, 2017. Save the date!



Dangerous Journey

Written by: Clark Selby

Published by: Iceni Books

Published date: June 15, 2005

Paperback price: $13.95



About the Author

Clark Selby was born in Miami, Oklahoma in the year 1936. He has been travelling for more than thirty years internationally and he works in more than sixty countries in six continents. He likes writing novels and always hoped that he could always relay a good story for his readers. Clark and his wife also spend a lot of time travelling and exploring different places. His book “Together Forever” received an award, the Gold Seal of Literary Excellence, after being reviewed by The US Review of Books. His travels to different places have also included serving an instructor at the first international trade and marketing seminar in the Soviet Union. He has been listed in Marquis Who’s Who in the World 1991 to 1999 and Who’s Who in America in 1996 to 1999, as project manager for a major parking and traffic study in Perth, Western Australia.