Author Tells of a Unique and Illegal Adventure of Friends

“Dangerous Journey” is a narrative of a pair of friends going out on an adventure, racing their vintage Chevrolet Corvette along the Moscow to Beijing Road Race ending up as a way for al-Qaeda to create nuclear bombs to destroy about ten prominent American landmarks. These two friends, Taylor and Brown, felt that they needed a break from their work as nuclear scientists.

They were trying to get away from a very demanding work they were involved in. A CIA specialist figured out the terrorist plan but thinks no one from the CIA would believe him if he ever mentioned it. So he discovered it for himself trying to prove that the terrorist plot he found out was real and that there was really indeed a threat to the lives of the Americans. How will he be able to solve and stop this mystery? How will he be able to pull everything off? Will he be able to stop the terrorists plan of destroying America?



“Dangerous Journey” is expected to be displayed at the approaching 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair, on October 11, 2017.



Dangerous Journey

Written by: Clark Selby

Published by: Iceni Books

Published date: June 15, 2005

Paperback price: $13.95



About the Author

Clark Selby was born in Miami, Oklahoma in the year 1936. He has been travelling for more than thirty years internationally and he works in more than sixty countries in six continents. He likes writing novels and always hoped that he could always relay a good story for his readers. Clark and his wife also spend a lot of time travelling and exploring different places. His book “Together Forever” received an award, the Gold Seal of Literary Excellence, after being reviewed by The US Review of Books. His travels to different places have also included serving an instructor at the first international trade and marketing seminar in the Soviet Union. He has been listed in Marquis Who’s Who in the World 1991 to 1999 and Who’s Who in America in 1996 to 1999, as project manager for a major parking and traffic study in Perth, Western Australia.