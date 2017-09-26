OWL Cybersecurity Announces Name Change to DarkOwl

“We’re delighted to announce this effort which helps us better align to our core mission of providing the world’s greatest darknet expertise, ” said CEO, Mark Turnage.

OWL Cybersecurity, a Denver-based cybersecurity company offering the world’s largest commercially available database of darknet content, today announced it is changing its name to DarkOwl. The new name better reflects its focus on darknet expertise. The change is effective immediately.

“We’re delighted to announce this effort which helps us better align to our core mission of providing the world’s greatest darknet expertise,” said CEO, Mark Turnage. “Clients and employees alike are drawn to DarkOwl by our darknet expertise. It makes sense for us to adopt this as our branding with our forward moving momentum.”

OWL Cybersecurity will change its corporate website from owlcyber.com to darkowl.com, and its flagship darknet platform, OWL Vision, will change to DarkOwl Vision.

DarkOwl is based in Denver, Colorado and provides darknet threat intelligence data and services to allow companies and organizations to understand and mitigate their own digital risks. DarkOwl’s data platform allows companies to see in real-time the theft, breach, or other compromise of their proprietary data on the darknet, allowing them to both mitigate damage prior to the information being misused and to highlight gaps in their cybersecurity perimeter. This database is believed to be the largest database of darknet content available to commercial users. DarkOwl complements this with a full range of cybersecurity consulting services. For more information, visit www.darkowl.com.