“Magic in the Skies over Northern New Mexico” Showcases Several Splendid Photographs of Imagination and Inspiration

“Magic In The Skies Over Northern New Mexico” unveils the artistry in the heavens. The book presented a compilation of mesmerizing images in the skies that were perfectly captured.



Undeniably, the beauty of His creations cannot be discounted. Flowers in bloom, richly green landscapes, sturdy, strong

trees, lofty mountains, fresh, flowing water, and vast blue skies are among the wonders of our world. The book, “Magic In The Skies Over Northern New Mexico”, definitely did not disappoint, giving one the feeling of amazement. It showcased a collection of photographs of the skies that brought inspiration for one to experience and feel in harmony with nature.



The book presented facets of cloud formations that were truly captivating. The photographer of this compilation did a very good job, presenting the natural art visible in the skies. Fleeting images were perfectly captured and this heavenly made art was a real delight.

Magic In The Skies Over Northern New Mexico" is a highly recommended book for those who have the same passion for appreciating nature and capturing fleeting images. This is a great addition to any book collection.

“Magic in the Skies over Northern New Mexico” will be exhibited in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017. Don’t forget to attend the event and grab a copy.



Magic in the Skies over Northern New Mexico

Written by Sheryl Taylor Sinner Bhame

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date April 28, 2017

Paperback price $30.64



About the Author

Sheryl Taylor Sinner Bhame lives in northern New Mexico and is active with “Taos Onstage”, as both an actress and board member. She has become totally captivated by this “Land Of Enchantment”, her previous life a world away. Because of the enchantment she has experienced through her photographs, she asks why she would ever leave. For if she did, she would always wonder what she missed.