What Works Clearinghouse™ Finds Positive Effects for Beginning Readers in Fountas & Pinnell’s Leveled Literacy Intervention System

Heinemann, a division of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, today announced the results of a report by What Works Clearinghouse™ (WWC) validating research conducted by The University of Memphis’ Center for Research in Educational Policy (CREP) to evaluate Leveled Literacy Intervention (LLI), an intervention system created by literacy leaders Irene Fountas and Gay Su Pinnell. According to the WWC review, the extent of evidence for LLI as documented by the CREP studies showed positive effects in general reading achievement and potentially positive effects in reading fluency for students in grades K-2.

LLI is a small-group supplemental literacy intervention system designed to help struggling readers quickly achieve grade-level competency. The intervention provides explicit instruction in phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, reading comprehension, oral language skills, and writing. In the course of 12-18 weeks, students participating in LLI increase their literacy by participating in daily lessons that use a series of leveled texts. The system includes professional development tools and training to prepare educators for small-group instruction.

“Heinemann has been the proud publisher of Fountas and Pinnell’s groundbreaking work for more than two decades,” said Vicki Boyd, EVP and General Manager, Heinemann. “We are delighted to see WWC’s validation of the Leveled Literacy Intervention system for struggling readers and look forward to continuing to partner with Fountas and Pinnell to bring this vitally important resource to educators and students across the country.”

To view efficacy study results or learn more about the Leveled Literacy Intervention system, please visit www.fountasandpinnell.com.

About Heinemann

Heinemann provides professional resources and educational services for teachers, K-12. We support the professionalism and compassion of teachers as they help children become literate, empathetic, knowledgeable citizens. Our authors, exemplary educators eager to support their colleagues, have made us the leading publisher in our area. Heinemann is dedicated to teachers. Heinemann is a division of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a global learning company dedicated to changing people’s lives by fostering passionate, curious learners. As a leading provider of pre-K–12 education content, services and cutting-edge technology solutions across a variety of media, HMH enables learning in a changing landscape. HMH is uniquely positioned to create engaging and effective educational content and experiences from early childhood to beyond the classroom. HMH serves more than 50 million students in over 150 countries worldwide, while its award-winning children’s books, novels, non-fiction and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.