First-Time Author Presents a Love Story and Quest to Find Happiness

Author Violeta Sterner wrote her very first novel, “Cold from the Inside Out: One Woman’s Escape to Adventure and a New Life.” The novel revolves around Kate, a woman seeking happiness and her eventful drive down a mountain during a snowstorm. On her way down, she discovers a parked bus with several children on board, sans the driver. She decided to take the children to safety and eventually found the unconscious body of the bus driver, who has gone to find help. While helping the driver unto her car, she fell, injured her head and has gone unconscious. Two children helped her get to their father’s house, and there she met the man who will help her recover. Fate brought them together in order for them to find the true meaning of life and happiness.

“Cold from the Inside Out: One Woman’s Escape to Adventure and a New Life” is a wonderful novel that will unleash the romantic side of the readers. The characters blended well and evenly with the plot and storyline.

“Cold from the Inside Out: One Woman’s Escape to Adventure and a New Life” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017.

Cold from the Inside Out: One Woman’s Escape to Adventure and a New Life

Written by: Violeta F. Sterner

Published by: Trafford

Published date: January 12, 2011

Paperback price: $11.38

About the author

Violeta F. Sterner has been employed starting at the age of 16, which ended in 2010 when she was officially declared disabled. She was a project manager for AT&T Storage Tech, and IBM. She has a Masters Certificate in Project Management, an AA in Liberal Arts, and a Tax Prep diploma from H&R Block. She is experienced with PCs and PC Packages. She is also experienced with Mainframe computers, JES2, JESE3, Lotus Notes, and Microsoft Office. Since all of her experience was technical, she decided to write a book. Violeta lives with her mother in Ballwin, Missouri.