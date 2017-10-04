A Novel’s Cold Setting Presents Readers One of the Most Heart-Warming Stories Ever Told

Computer expert and first-time author Violeta Sterner provides readers the privilege of reading her first romantic novel. The novel, “Cold from the Inside Out: One Woman’s Escape to Adventure and a New Life,” tells the story of a brave and loving woman named Kate and her encounter with one of the most dangerous blizzards in her life. This encounter is a cross between a curse and a blessing, for this encounter also gave her the courage to save lives and meet the possible man of her dreams.

“Cold from the Inside Out: One Woman’s Escape to Adventure and a New Life” is a very well-written novel with the most romantic setting. The author gives life to the novel by providing a truly wonderful plot and very interesting characters.

“Cold from the Inside Out: One Woman’s Escape to Adventure and a New Life” is a truly magnificent addition to one’s romance collection. This wonderful novel is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will happen on October 11, 2017.

Cold from the Inside Out: One Woman’s Escape to Adventure and a New Life

Written by: Violeta F. Sterner

Published by: Trafford

Published date: January 12, 2011

Paperback price: $11.38

About the author

Violeta F. Sterner has been employed starting at the age of 16, which ended in 2010 when she was officially declared disabled. She was a project manager for AT&T Storage Tech, and IBM. She has a Masters Certificate in Project Management, an AA in Liberal Arts, and a Tax Prep diploma from H&R Block. She is experienced with PCs and PC Packages. She is also experienced with Mainframe computers, JES2, JESE3, Lotus Notes, and Microsoft Office. Since all of her experience was technical, she decided to write a book. Violeta lives with her mother in Ballwin, Missouri.