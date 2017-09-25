BASF launches Formaldpure™ catalyst for improving indoor air quality

BASF introduced its latest innovation, Formaldpure™, to remove indoor formaldehyde pollution. The new catalyst has been shown in field trials to rapidly remove formaldehyde, while maintaining a high level of performance over a longer period of time than existing technologies on the market.

“This high formaldehyde removal efficiency of this new technology provides a healthy indoor living environment,“ said Ying Wu, General Manager of BASF’s Clean Air Business. “Formaldpure also has a long lifetime, which can reduce the cost associated with frequent filter changes.”

Formaldpure is available in a variety of sizes and shapes and is easily customized for various air purifier designs, HVAC (Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning) systems, and other types of ventilation systems or air handling units.

“BASF‘s breadth of catalyst experience enabled us to bring this innovation to market rapidly to improve indoor air quality,” Wu added. “Our R&D and application development teams are focused on helping make our customers more successful and ensuring a sustainable future.”

Formaldehyde is an important chemical widely used by industry to manufacture building materials and household products. This has also made it common indoor air pollutant found in many homes and buildings. Formaldehyde is a colorless gas, and at elevated levels it can be highly irritating to the eyes, nose, and lungs.

BASF has more than 50 years of experience in developing solutions for clean air, including the invention of the automotive catalytic converter which removes pollutants from engine exhaust. The company offers advanced emission control catalyst technologies for the abatement of many harmful pollutants.

