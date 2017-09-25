Arles in Full Color: An Artistic Exploration with Vincent van Gogh

Award-winning professor and author Norman Beaupré presents a unique look into the life of Vincent van Gogh. The Boy with the Blue Cap: Van Gogh in Arles narrates van Gogh’s eighteen-month sojourn in Arles through the eyes of the city’s postmaster’s clever young son.



In the biographical novel, young Camille Roulin strikes a friendship with a visiting artist, Van Gogh, whose exploits takes him into an exploration of the city’s picturesque landscapes, lights, and colors. As Camille accompanies van Gogh, he gradually gets to know the man and the genius behind the great artist.



A professor of French and French impressionism, Beaupré takes interest in van Gogh’s time in Provence, a region in southern France. In The Boy with the Blue Cap, Beaupré imagines the artist’s life in Arles to uncover the inspiration that spurred van Gogh to produce three hundred artworks. He blends historical facts and fiction to “produce a colorful work of the man, the artist, and his concept of art as seen through the eyes of a young boy” who grows into a passionate love of art through the artist’s influence.



For more information about the author and his works, visit www.nrbeaupre.com.





The Boy with the Blue Cap: Van Gogh in Arles

Written by Norman Beaupré

E-book | $2.99

Paperback | $22.99

Hardcover | $34.99



About the Author

Norman Beaupré is a professor emeritus at the University of New England, where he taught French, literature in translation, and French impressionism. In June 2008, Beaupré was awarded by the French Ministry of Culture and Communications the Order of Arts and Literature for his works that have helped enrich French culture. Beaupré has authored twenty-two books. His latest work, The Day the Horses Went to the Fair, explores the life of renowned French artist Rosa Bonheur.

