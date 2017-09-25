Personalization to Take a 360 Degree Turn in the Xerox Booth at PACK EXPO

Attendees at the 2017 PACK EXPO packaging tradeshow will be able to watch variable images get printed directly on a plastic cup. The demonstration will showcase 360 degree printing capabilities on three-dimensional cylindrical objects, taking Xerox’s Direct to Object Inkjet Printer one step further.

“Imagine a compact counter height printer that can personalize each cup as it spins through the device at a sporting event, food establishment or print shop,” says Karl Dueland, vice president of Xerox’s Digital Manufacturing. “We can also print on larger sized containers such as buckets or full size paint cans.”

Xerox’s patented print heads combined with customized inks, such as UV curable and Solid Ink, are capable of jetting ink at longer distances to enable printing on smooth, rough, slightly curved or stepped surfaces. Xerox continues to leverage its inkjet technology to advance printing beyond documents by printing on three dimensional objects and advanced areas, such as printed electronics.

Last year Xerox unveiled its Direct to Object Inkjet Printer, which prints directly on 3D objects in minutes. The personalized images are produced through Xerox’s own XMPie® software.

Xerox will be displaying these tech demos in booth 2254 at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas, from Sept. 25-27. Along with the printing demonstrations, Xerox will showcase folding carton printing, and printing on plastics, napkins and other samples from the Direct to Object Inkjet Printer.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is an $11 billion technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. Our expertise is more important than ever as customers of all sizes look to improve productivity, maximize profitability and increase satisfaction. We do this for small and mid-size businesses, large enterprises, governments, graphic communications providers, and for our partners who serve them.

We understand what’s at the heart of work – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the increasingly complex world of paper and digital. Office and mobile. Personal and social. Every day across the globe – in more than 160 countries – our technology, software and people successfully navigate those intersections. We automate, personalize, package, analyze and secure information to keep our customers moving at an accelerated pace.