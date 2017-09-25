Fire at Assisted Living Center Causes Property Damage and Indoor Environmental Quality Concerns for Residents

In August, a fire at an assisted living center for seniors in South Carolina caused the temporary evacuation of over 30 residents. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the facility did experience damage due to the fire, water suppression efforts and smoke residues.

While some apartment units were reportedly heavily damaged, residents from others units were allowed to return home the following day. Returning residents need to be aware of potential indoor environmental issues they may now encounter, especially since they are seniors and some may have respiratory issues or weakened immune systems.

These potential issues include exposure to smoke residues which are made up of a number of combustion by-products that may include ash, soot, char and other materials. When smoke infiltrates a building it can leave behind odors and residues which can cause respiratory issues for building occupants and corrosion, etching and discoloration of surfaces within the property.

“Water used to put out a fire can also create an ideal opportunity for indoor mold growth and subsequent indoor air quality issues,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Moisture trapped between walls, under floors and in attics and crawl spaces can quickly support mold that can spread throughout a facility. Exposure to elevated levels of mold can act as a respiratory irritant, allergen and can even trigger an asthma attack in some people with the condition. One common type of mold found in water damaged buildings is known as Aspergillus. Several species of Aspergillus can cause opportunistic infections in people with a suppressed or weakened immune system. In addition, fire damage in many buildings could even result in lead and asbestos exposure concerns that could become a serious health issue during any demolition and repair activities if they are not properly addressed.”

They also provide sampling supplies, field instrumentation, and even easy-to-use test kits to help identify smoke damage, mold, lead, asbestos, and other contaminants and potential hazards.

