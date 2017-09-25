Automated Packaging Systems Introduces a New Integrated Counter for High Speed Packaging of Small Products

Automated Packaging Systems, the world leader in high-reliability bagging systems, has announced the introduction of a new, fully-integrated counter and bag packaging system designed for high-speed counting and packaging of bulk small products. The DATA Count U-162 Counter from DATA Detection Technologies is custom engineered to work with the Autobag® 500™ bagger to improve productivity and reliability for bag packaging applications that require speed and precision.



This new system is capable of counting up to 25,000 objects per minute, using a hopper, vibratory feed track system, and an advanced mathematical algorithm to ensure high levels of accuracy. The DATA Count U-162 will accurately detect variable shaped products from 0.5 – 25mm in size. A bulk supply of product moves through feed tracks and into a vision-based system where it is automatically counted to a pre-set quantity and then funneled to a pre-opened bag, sealed and dispensed, while another bag is presented for loading. This advanced vision system is capable of counting multiple items simultaneously, without the need for product separation.



“The custom engineering team at Automated Packaging Systems worked closely with the R&D team and engineers at DATA Technologies to design a user-friendly bag packaging system with unmatched speed and accuracy,” says Chris Rempe, Global Marketing Director. “The new DATA Count U-162 and Autobag 500 combine to reduce labor costs and improve productivity of any operation that needs to package large quantities of small products,” Rempe adds.



Learn more about the new DATA Count U-162 counter and Autobag 500 bagger at www.autobag.com/infeeds/data-count-u162.



