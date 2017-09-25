Automated Packaging Systems Integrates Collaborative Robot to Streamline Tasks for Bag Packaging Automation

Automated Packaging Systems, the world leader in high-reliability bagging systems, has partnered with ABB to integrate the Autobag® 500™ bagging system with ABB’s YuMi® robot. YuMi is the first truly collaborative, dual-armed robot designed to work side-by-side with humans.



The YuMi can assist with assembling and packaging small parts and kits on the Autobag 500. Using advanced motion control and camera-based parts location, the YuMi can pick and place products into pre-opened bags, which are then automatically sealed and dispensed by the Autobag 500. For full automation, the system’s small footprint and easy set-up seamlessly dovetails into the existing packaging line.



YuMi has two magnesium arms that flex on seven axes to mimic human-like movements with spatial efficiency. The robot takes up no more space than a human operator and is extremely precise with 0.02 mm accuracy and speeds of 59 inches per second. This robot includes built-in sensors that instantly halt all motion if the unit bumps a person or other object, which eliminates the need for cages and safety zones. There are no pinch points on the YuMi robot.



The Autobag 500 bagger is an inherently safe, automatic filling and sealing machine capable of cycling at rates up to 100 bags per minute. Processor-controlled servo motors, Ethernet-capable networking and a flexible mechanical design streamline integration.



“We believe there is tremendous potential for human-robot collaboration on the packaging line,” explains Chris Rempe, Global Marketing Director. “The YuMi robot combined with the Autobag 500 offers customers greater productivity, reliability and efficiency for small parts packaging.”



