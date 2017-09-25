Living with Gender Dysphoria

This insightful and emotionally charged story traces Rex’s life from childhood to adulthood. His seemingly ordinary life is interspersed with his struggle to make sense of his identity. There is a girl trapped inside of him, and he cannot seem to hide her, no matter how hard he tries.

The advent of gender and LGBT rights sheds some light into the struggles of the much-maligned members of society who have to conform to conservative values at the cost of their freedom and happiness. Inspired by Leila Alcorn and Caitlin Jenner, bisexual transgender woman Deborah Ballard brings the sufferings of transgender people to light in her book, Living in Stealth: Undercover.

This insightful and emotionally charged story traces Rex’s life from childhood to adulthood. His seemingly ordinary life is interspersed with his struggle to make sense of his identity. There is a girl trapped inside of him, and he cannot seem to hide her, no matter how hard he tries. His family is helpless against the onslaught of rigid convention as people and society condemn him to pretend to be someone he is not. Amid hardship, abuse, and confusion, Rex takes readers on a journey that will help them better understand how transgender people deal with the transition and the difficulties faced by those who did not.

Living in Stealth: Undercover was featured at the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival held in East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia, from September 1 to 3. More than eighty thousand literary fans gathered in the country’s largest independent book fair.





Living in Stealth: Undercover

Written by Deborah Ballard

Paperback | $7.99

Kindle | $3.00



Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Deborah Ballard grew up being perceived as part of the LGBTQ community. It was not until she was in her fifties that she transitioned. Her three-part series helps readers understand what it is like to be in her shoes.

More information about the author and her work is available at www.debbieballard.org.