BMW Motorsport News - Issue 37/2017.

Whether in the DTM, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The “BMW Motorsport News” allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

IWSC: BMW Team RLL starts from row two on the grid.

The BMW drivers will start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Laguna Seca (USA) from promising grid positions. GTLM qualifying saw John Edwards (USA) clock the third fastest time in the number 24 BMW M6 GTLM. His team-mate Alexander Sims (GBR) qualified fourth in the number 25 car. When the race gets underway at 14:05 local time on Sunday, Edwards will share the driving duties with Martin Tomczyk (GER). Sims will do battle for more points in the race for the title alongside Bill Auberlen (USA).

ADAC GT Masters: Action-packed finale at Hockenheim.

The ADAC GT Masters drew to a close this weekend at the Hockenheimring (GER). Philipp Eng (AUT) and Nick Catsburg (NED), at the wheel of the number 42 BMW M6 GT3, were classified 13th in the final race on Sunday. Starting from pole position, the BMW M6 GT3 led the field until shortly before the end of the race. However, a collision with the second-placed Porsche on the final lap, and the ensuing penalty, dropped Catsburg to 13th place. The duo had previously finished 17th in the Saturday race. Saturday’s winner Jules Gounon (FRA) claimed the Drivers’ title. Eng ended the season in fourth place with 116 points. In the Team Championship, BMW Team Schnitzer was seventh in the final standings (121 points). The BMW M6 GT3 achieved three pole positions and one race victory, at Oschersleben (GER), during the 2017 season.

FIA GT World Cup: Wittmann and Mostert to drive for AAI Motorsports.

The BMW contingent for this year’s FIA GT World Cup in Macau (CHN), from 16th to 19th November 2017, is growing. As well as the 18th BMW Art Car, designed by Cao Fei (CHN), a further two BMW M6 GT3s will take their place on the grid at the legendary “Guia Circuit”. The two cars will be run by AAI Motorsports and driven by DTM champion Marco Wittmann (GER) and Chaz Mostert (AUS). Wittmann drove for AAI in the GT race in Macau in 2014, when he finished seventh. Mostert comes from the Australian V8 Supercars championship and drove the BMW M6 GT3 in the 12-hour race in Bathurst (AUS) at the start of the year.

VLN: Podium for Walkenhorst Motorsport.

The Walkenhorst Motorsport team finished third overall in race seven of the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring on Saturday. The number 100 BMW M6 GT3 of Christian Krognes (NOR), Michele di Martino (GER) and Matias Henkola (FIN) came home 1:37.987 minutes behind the winning Porsche after 21 laps of the iconic Nordschleife. The race was aborted following a crash on the Fuchsröhre section of the track. The second Walkenhorst car – the number 35 BMW M6 GT3, with Jordan Tresson (FRA) and Henry Walkenhorst (GER) at the wheel – finished sixth. Schubert Motorsport also claimed a top-ten finish with a BMW M6 GT3; Claudia Hürtgen (GER), Frederik Nymark (DEN) and Anders Buchardt (NOR) came home eighth. In total, the BMW teams claimed five class victories at the 57th ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen. BMW Team Schnitzer was also in action when driver Markus Palttala (FIN) took to the track for a number of test laps with the BMW M6 GT3 Evo Package for 2018.

BMW M235i Racing Cup: Schrey takes victory for Bonk Motorsport.

Reigning BMW Sports Trophy champion Michael Schrey (GER) celebrated another victory in the BMW M235i Racing class at round seven of the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring (GER). After 19 laps of the “Green Hell”, he crossed the finish line almost 22 seconds ahead of second-placed Jäger Thomas (AUT) and Rudi Adams (GER) from the Scheid-Honert Motorsport team. They were joined on the podium by David Griessner (AUT) and Yannick Fübrich (GER) who finished third in the Pixum Team Adrenalin Motorsport BMW M235i Racing. In total, the class featured 16 cars.

BMW Motorsport Juniors: Visser and Marschall in the BMW M4 GT4.

BMW Motorsport Juniors Beitske Visser (NED) and Dennis Marschall (GER) are heading to Spain this week. The duo will drive the new BMW M4 GT4 at the penultimate race weekend of the GT4 European Series Southern Cup at the “Circuit de Catalunya” in Barcelona (ESP). The number 200 car will be run by Schubert Motorsport. This is the first start in the series for the newly-developed BMW M4 GT4. As of 2018, BMW Motorsport customers will be able to do battle for points and victories with the new car.

BMW Motorsport Juniors: Eriksson wins in Spielberg.

The DTM was not the only series in action in the Styria region of Austria this weekend; the FIA Formula 3 European Championship also held races 25, 26 and 27 of its season as part of the support programme for the touring car series. The Red Bull Ring (AUT) proved to be a happy stomping ground for BMW Motorsport Junior Joel Eriksson (SWE). He led the second race of the weekend at the 4.318-kilometre circuit from start to finish. In doing so, he claimed his fifth win of the 2017 season. Eriksson also finished runner-up to take his place on the podium in race one in Spielberg. The Swede scored his second win of the weekend in the final race in Austria. Apart from that, he was also on duty as driver of the BMW M4 DTM race taxi at the Red Bull Ring.

International GT Open: Farfus strengthens BMW Team Teo Martín.

BMW Team Teo Martín will receive big-name reinforcement at next weekend’s penultimate event of the 2017 International GT Open at Monza (ITA). BMW DTM driver Augusto Farfus (BRA) will alternate at the wheel of a BMW M6 GT3 with Lourenço Beirão (POR). Fran Rueda (ESP) and Victor Bouveng (SWE), who are currently fourth in the championship, will compete in the second car.