Present and Future Blend in a Tale of Daring Adventure

The Wasp’s Nest: Book I of the Wasp Chronicles combines elements of time travel, mystery, and the classic battle between the present and the future to weave a gripping tale. It will appeal to enthusiasts of science fiction and the young adult genre.

In her foray into fiction writing, C. R. Norris builds a richly imaginative, futuristic world where action and adventure abound.

The Wasp’s Nest: Book I of the Wasp Chronicles follows Chris, a typical band geek who looks forward to a high school marching band competition. But her world is suddenly turned upside down when she finds herself in the middle of a desert. How did she get there? Is it hallucination or a hangover caused by tequila they enjoyed the night before? Her dilemma worsens when she is mistaken for an enemy soldier. Only the arrival of a ragtag tribe called Taders spares her from certain demise. However, her rescue is not without a price. She must prove herself worthy to gain the acceptance of mentors. Can she make it?

The Wasp’s Nest: Book I of the Wasp Chronicles combines elements of time travel, mystery, and the classic battle between the present and the future to weave a gripping tale. It will appeal to enthusiasts of science fiction and the young adult genre.

This work of science fantasy fiction was featured in the 2017 AJC Decatur Book Festival, the country’s largest independent book fair. The event was held in East Court Square, Decatur, Georgia.





The Wasp’s Nest: Book I of the Wasp Chronicles

Written by C. R. Norris

Paperback | $21.95

Kindle | $5.00



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Born in Salina, Kansas, C. R. Norris spent her growing-up years in El Paso, Texas. She is an avid student of science and mathematics and has spent time working as a medical technologist and an electrical engineer. She currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she enjoys playing her saxophone and everything green chili.

More information about the author and her work is available at www.waspchronicles.com.