Ford Fund Responds to the Earthquake in Mexico, Hurricane Maria in Caribbean

Ford Dealers, Employees Contribute to Disaster Relief in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

Ford Motor Company Fund is adding its support to the people of Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following a week of deadly natural disasters.

On September 7, a powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico and 12 days later a second earthquake hit central Mexico, 100 miles from Mexico City. Ford Fund will contribute $200,000 USD to the United Way in Mexico (Fondo Unido Mexico) and will match employee donations to the Mexico Earthquake Relief Fund, up $50,000 USD. Our Ford Mexico & Dealers Civic Committee is also providing $200,000 in support to United Way Mexico and toward rebuilding Ford Schools. Potential Ford contributions of $500,000 will help disaster relief teams in Mexico advance recovery efforts.

On September 20, Hurricane Maria knocked out power and severely damaged much of Puerto Rico when it came ashore with category 4 winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm also pounded the Virgin Islands. Ford Fund is donating $100,000 USD and the Ford region is contributing an additional $100,000 USD. The combined donation will be distributed among our nonprofit partners once the most critical needs have been determined.

Ford Fund will continue to match contributions to the American Red Cross, up to $300,000, for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and now Maria. Ford Fund, employee and dealership donations are now nearing $1 million during this recent wave of powerful storms.

If you would like to donate to the Mexico Earthquake Relief Fund, please go to https://www.globalgiving.org/ford-disaster-relief/ to have your donation matched by Ford Fund.

If you’d like to donate to the Red Cross, please go to http://redcross.org/ford-emp to have your donation matched by Ford Fund.

