Embracing Uniqueness and Purpose

Through the book, Mitchell aims to let readers appreciate their uniqueness. Since he knows that nobody does not live life without a reason, he also wants to remind readers that they are not useless beings who merely exist.

Mischel Mitchell’s The Day the Sun Refused to Shine was featured by LitFire Publishing at the AJC Decatur Festival 2017 last September 1 to 3. The event, deemed as the country’s largest independent book festival, took place at 101 East Court Square in Downtown Decatur, Georgia.

The story follows Sun’s journey in discovering his worth in life. His feelings of worthlessness are noticed by his friends, the moon and stars. Concerned for their friend’s well-being, the moon and stars approach Creature and ask for help. Because Creature knows that all his creations are important to the universe, he thinks of a solution to help out Sun with his problems.

Written by Mischel Mitchell

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Everyday human experiences are the source of inspiration for Mischel Mitchell’s writings. She sees empty pages as blank canvases to be drawn on through the use of words. A follow-up to The Day the Sun Refused to Shine is currently in the works.