Four Fictional Worlds Depicted in One Coloring Book

The coloring book serves to supplement the reading experience as avid fans of Uncle Mike will be able to visualize the worlds uniquely created for the different books.

Author Uncle Mike is prolific and well-received by his audiences. Readers will be able to enjoy more of his contemporary fiction as illustrations directly inspired by scenes from four of his previously published books will be featured in the coloring book, Coloring the World of Uncle Mike.

The four books are Eye of the Sleeping Dragon, Time Keepers, Quasar, and Saddle Sore. Eye of the Sleeping Dragon is an adventure tale inspired by old Chinese legends. Time Keepers is a humorous science fiction that follows two college graduates in New York. Quasar takes place in a New Orleans bar, where two groups of men stumble upon a discovery. Saddle Sore is about good guys and bad guys battling it out in the Wild West. There are also a few illustrations outside of these fictional worlds.

Coloring the World of Uncle Mike is one of the books featured by LitFire Publishing at the prestigious AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, 2017.





Coloring the World of Uncle Mike (A Coloring Book)

Written by Uncle Mike

About the Author

Uncle Mike hails from Nebraska. He is a poet, writer, and former welder. He enjoys writing short and comical stories for both the young and the old.

For more information about the author and his work, visit www.unclemikeschaible.com.