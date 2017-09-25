DF2020 to Speak at the Chatbots & A.I. Conference in London on October 3, 2017

New York, NY-- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that DF2020 will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) on October 3, 2017 in London.

Freddie McMahon, chatbot thought leader from DF2020 will speak on a panel discussing natural language processing for Europe.

Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-london-2017.php

ABOUT DF2020

Df2020 empowers organizations and individuals to build, share and measure knowledge through Chatbot conversations. Chatbot Author is their state-of-the art product designed for simplifying complex information found in regulations, policies, procedures and practices. The outcomes provide smarter ways to empower employees, engage customers, optimize operations and transform products through comprehensive, but simplified knowledge. Transformation is achieved through friction-free upskilling anywhere it matters, at any moment in time with the benefit of real-time intelligence for rapidly evolving knowledge at the edge.

ABOUT UTTR

UTTR is an advanced business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day expo.

For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.

