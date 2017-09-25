4Stop Vice President to Speak at the ASROC Conference on Cryptocurrencies and Gaming in London on October 9, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that 4Stop will present at the ASROC Conference on October 9, 2017 in London.



David Wiseman, vice president from 4Stop will chair a panel covering Global Compliance.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfXFuqZMd48



The 2017 ASROC Conference held this October is a niche advanced event on the business of bitcoin, ICOs and cryptocurrencies for online gaming, sportsbooks, forex and affiliates.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.asroc.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT 4STOP





4Stop, based in Germany and founded in 2016 is a global KYC, compliance and anti-fraud risk management company. Through one API, businesses can access 400+ global premium KYC data sources to manage compliance requirements on a global scale, coupled with 4S proprietary anti-fraud technology, real-time intelligent monitoring, and data aggregation analysis. FourStop’s in-depth knowledge of the customer journey to mitigate risk, in conjunction with global regulatory requirements within markets allowed them to design their technology to be a one-stop solution to future-proof businesses to effortlessly and cost effectively manage their risk on fraud while adhering to compliance requirements, regardless of the evolution of our digital eco-system.

ABOUT ASROC



ASROC is a summit and and trade show covering the bitcoin and cryptocurrency business. Each event assembles founders and thought leaders to discuss niche markets within the industry.



