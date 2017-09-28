Besedo to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Besedo will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Edouard Clep, automation implementation manager from Besedo will speak on a panel that discusses fraud detection and automation.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGigH4ZjFc0



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest summit for the British and Euro dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT BESEDO



Every year we review and moderate more than 570 million pieces of content, respond to over 1 million user support inquiries and block almost 40 million fraud and scam attempts.



We act as a driver for our clients’ growth providing them with insight and foresight based on trends we derive from the considerable data pool we handle every day.



Besedo’s clients consider content quality, user experience,trust and safety as the critical drivers for their growth.



With 6 offices across the world in Colombia, Malaysia, Malta, Romania, France and Sweden and over than 500 employees of more than 20 different nationalities Besedo is a global and multicultural company with real localization capabilities.



ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest event and and trade show covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from Euro dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





