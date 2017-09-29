Five Reasons to Become a Royal Holiday Vacation Club Member Today

Anyone who enjoys exclusive, resort travel to exotic destinations will find a lot to love in a Royal Holiday Vacation Club Membership. Exciting adventures await, and there are a variety of benefits inferred on members of this international vacation club.



Membership Levels

Royal Holiday is not a one-size-fits-all vacation club. With five different levels of membership ranging from bronze, to silver, to gold, to platinum, to royal, every member can get the perfect pricing and benefits. Each successive level of membership infers additional credits for travel, as well as a growing list of extras like advanced booking options, guest certificates, and access to special promotions, offers, and VIP services, just for example.



Myriad Ways to Travel

As a member of Royal Holiday, travel is a breeze, not just because of the convenience of easy online booking, but also because there are so many options to choose from. Members can stay at Royal Holiday properties, choosing from lodging units that range from studios perfect for a romantic retreat up to royal level suites that accommodate up to 10 guests. They can also take advantage of a vast network of partner timeshares across the globe. Or they could book a floating vacation with Royal Holiday cruises. With so many ways to get R&R, the biggest problem will be choosing the perfect getaway.



Endless Destinations

Royal Holiday offers more than 180 destinations spread across 52 countries, but they’ve also teamed up with Resort Condominiums International (RCI) to expand their network of properties, including partnerships with over 6,000 affiliated resorts in more than 100 countries. In short, members have a ton of choices when it comes to placing a pin on the map.



Freedom and Flexibility

Those that participate in time shares are stuck traveling on a prescribed schedule. This is never a problem with Royal Holiday. Credits allow members to book in advance and get the destination and dates they prefer. In addition, there are options to roll over, transfer, or even rent out credits, as well as purchase additional credits for upgrades. Royal Holiday wants every member to have the freedom and flexibility to get the most out of their travel adventures.



Cost Effectiveness

When you sign up for membership with Royal Holiday Vacation Club, you lock in rates for its many destinations for the next 30 years, ensuring you never again overpay for travel to your favorite locales.



About Royal Holiday Vacation Club

Royal Holiday Vacation Club is a Mexico-based vacation club that was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1992. Members enjoy access to over 180 destinations in 52 countries in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Royal Holiday Vacation Club currently has over 100,000 satisfied members. Royal Holiday offers five levels of membership with a variety of perks that allow members to explore the world of leisure in luxury. For more information, visit: https://royal-holiday.com/en/us/



