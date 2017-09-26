SAP to Speak at the Daily Fantasy Sports Expo in London on October 9

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that SAP will speak at the Daily Fantasy Sports Expo ( http://www.dfse.net) on October 9, 2017 at the Strand Palace Hotel in London.



Federico Winer, Head of Entertainment Industries EMEA at SAP will speak on a panel covering the U.K. and European daily fantasy sports market.



The global market fir DFS continues to grow substantially. Leaders in many of these markets have yet to be established. DFS represents an attractive opportunity for the gaming investor and entrepreneur.



The DFSE event includes an additional track on Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin for gaming.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzKwxYCAeqA



ABOUT SAP



As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 355,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.



ABOUT THE DAILY FANTASY SPORTS EXPO



The Daily Fantasy Sports Expo is the worldwide leading conference and summit that focuses on the DFS industry. DFSE brings new people and with it new business models to the industry. The trade show also introduces new technology, illustrates unique methods of thinking and provides the ultimate networking experience for executives.



For more information, please visit the website www.dfse.net or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Media, Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/ Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 77

Linkedin Industry Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/DAILY-FANTASY-SPORTS-8247642

E-mail: info-19@fantasysportsexpo.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.





