BP begins providing natural gas to Mexico

BP Energía México, BP’s natural gas marketing and trading arm in Mexico, has started to deliver approximately 200,000 mmbtu/d of natural gas to industrial users, local distribution companies and independent power producers in eight states in Mexico, making BP one of the first private companies to supply natural gas to the domestic market under the country’s energy reform measures.

The announcement comes after BP Energía México was awarded pipeline transportation rights at an auction hosted earlier this year by CENAGAS, Mexico’s national center for natural gas control. BP Energía México has also executed a firm transport agreement with CENAGAS in addition to agreements with other transporters and local distribution companies in order to offer bundled services for delivery of natural gas.

Delivery has begun across eight states - Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, San Luis Potosi, Veracruz, Mexico State, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas and Queretaro.

“We see this as an important milestone in BP’s increasing involvement in and commitment to Mexico,” said Orlando Alvarez, CEO of BP Energy Company, BP’s North America energy marketing and trading group of which BP Energía México is a part. “We intend to continue to grow our Mexican customer base and be a reliable supplier of natural gas into the country for many years to come.”

BP has invested in Mexico for more than 50 years, starting with marketing and distribution of Castrol. In December 2016, BP participated in Mexico’s first tender for deepwater licences, winning interests in two exploration blocks in Cuenca Salina in the Southeast Basin. In March BP opened its first fuels retail site in Mexico and plans to open around 1,500 sites across the country over the next five years.

“BP has a long history in Mexico and we are looking to continue to grow our presence here in line with the country’s energy reforms. Supplying natural gas is another step forward, building on our other businesses and bringing new offers to Mexico’s consumers as we seek opportunities across the energy sector,” added Chris Sladen, head of country for BP in Mexico.

------

BP’s marketing and trading business delivers energy supplies around the world, while offering financial services that help investors guard against fluctuations in energy prices. It works with a wide range of companies, as well as other BP businesses, to buy, sell and transport commodities such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, power, crude oil, chemicals, sulphur and refined products.

In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’), BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events - which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under “Risk factors” and in any of our more recent public reports

Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.