Poet Shares with Readers a Collection of Inspiring Poems

“Words of Faith and Life” embraces the Christian experience of salvation and grace through Christ to help the reader find an expression of their own faith or aid those who are still unsure about their Christian faith.

The collection covers a wide array of topics and emotions we can all relate to. There are love poems as well as funny poems and profound poems to make one ponder. The book also offers the readers some short stories with strong Christian implications. The stories vary according to the readers’ age. There is a story for younger children and a story for older children, as well.

The poems in her collection are very interesting and entertaining at the same time. The author did a great job of incorporating the poems to cater to the readers’ emotions. The book’s author considers faith poems a gift from the Lord. Thus, they are to be enjoyed. The author also has many of her own illustrations and drawings included for a more attractive presentation. The readers will surely enjoy this collection.

“Words of Faith and Life” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now!

Words of Faith and Life

Written by: Myra Shire Gorce

Published by: Xulon Press

Published date: March 31, 2013

Paperback price: $11.99

About the author

Myra Shire Gorce finished her high school at Mira Costa High and her BS at the University of Maryland and an MPA at Cal. State Dominguez. She is also a USAF veteran. She lives in Carson, California. She is the author of Words of Faith and Life.