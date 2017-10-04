Poet brings to life our faith with a collection of poems to inspire

Words of Faith and Life is a poetry collection by Myra Shire Groce. The collection covers a wide array of topics and emotions we can all relate to. In addition to the faith poems there are love poems, funny poems, as well as profound poems to make you ponder and some essays. The book also offers the readers some short stories with strong Christian implications. The stories vary according to the readers’ age. There is a story for younger children and a story for older children, as well.

The book’s author considers faith poems a gift from the Lord. Thus, they are to be enjoyed. The poems in her collection are very interesting and entertaining at the same time. The author did a great job of incorporating the poems to cater to the readers’ emotions. The author also has some of her own illustrations and drawings for a more attractive presentation. The readers will surely enjoy thus collection.

Words of Faith and Life is a must-have to everyone. It is a great addition to one’s shelf as it is truly inspiring. Words of Faith and Life is also a tool to help us boost or renew our faith, and the strong Christian implications are a great help to the readers who are still unsure about their Christian faith.

Words of Faith and Life is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017. Grab a copy now, save the date and see you there!

Words of Faith and Life

Written by: Myra Shire Gorce

Published by: Xulon Press

Published date: March 31, 2013

Paperback price: $11.99

About the author

Myra Shire Gorce finished her high school at Mira Costa High and her BS at the University of Maryland and an MPA at Cal. State Dominguez. She is also a USAF veteran. She lives in Carson, California. She is the author of Words of Faith and Life.