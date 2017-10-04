Animal Lover Shares the Valuable and Exciting Tale of Six Charming Chickens

The book, “The Eyes in the Tree”, by Carolyn VanderBeek brings the interesting tale of the life and learning of six chickens which include the English pedigree bird narrator Blondos. The story begins in a feed store where in the feathered animals were hoping to be selected by any stranger who comes inside. Fortunately, Blondos, along with five other chicks, was chosen by a man and taken to live on the farm. During the travel, she was wondering about the kind of life they would be having with their new owner.



The story of these six unique chickens showcases their everyday experience with other animals, life endeavours and encounters with predators. This book shares a lot of fun adventures and insights. It also presents events and characters that certainly reflect different personalities and genuine emotions. This is a very well-crafted story that is surely entertaining, engaging and, at the same time, packed with powerful lessons.



The Eyes in the Tree is a highly recommended book not only for the animal lovers but also for those who are willing to understand more about the animal kingdom. The narration in the book ushers in the realization of important values of kindness, unselfishness and caring for others. This book is a good choice for any inspiring and valuable read.



The Eyes in the Tree will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



The Eyes in the Tree

Written by Carolyn VanderBeek

Published by iUniverse

Published date July 12, 2013

Paperback price $18.17



About the Author

Carolyn VanderBeek has never lived without some kind of animal. She resides in Colorado with her husband, who is a gentle and kind animal lover as well.