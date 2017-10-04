Author Offers a Rare Glimpse of Life in Socialist Russia in Nonfiction Book

Simona Pipko’s Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney, a nonfiction book, tells about her life story as a prominent Soviet defense attorney, her family, friends, and clients. Her book offers a surprising yet enthralling topic of how it is to live in Russia.

The book tells a story directly told from a Russian citizen herself – an authentic story we could only hope to hear and know about. She shows the readers an unexpected picture of Russia in the first part of the book. Unlike what most Western readers would see in cinemas or read in other fiction books, Simona’s book provides first-hand observation about people from different ethnic groups and reveals the terrible conditions they live in, the struggles women encounter in everyday life, their treatment and status as second-class citizens, and not to mention their numerous abortions, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

As her book goes along, we see how she has grown strong over the struggles and adversities she had been through. She finally was able to travel west to America, where she was able to establish true and heartfelt social connections in her new profession as a teacher.



Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney is an inspiring and eye-opening book for readers of all nationalities. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017, will bring to the shelves this interesting and enlightening book and many other good reads.

Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney

Written by Simona Pipko

Published by Xlibris Press

Published date October 31, 2002

Paperback price: $26.99

About the author

Simona Pipko was born in Moscow, USSR. A graduate of Leningrad Law School, she practiced law as a defense attorney for twenty-five years in the capital of Estonia before she immigrated to the United States with her two children in 1981. She is the author of three books and twenty-nine articles published in the United States. She has been engaged in writing a series of articles under a general title: Soviet Socialism in the Twenty-first Century since 2010. The series is published by Red County South, www.redcounty.com/south/florida/sarasota under the name Vera Berg.



"You can read her latest columns at www.drrichswier.com/author/spipko/