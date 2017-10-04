Past Experience of War and Present Developments Linked to Global Destruction in New Book

All the information made us look back and reflect on things differently. It made us either cast doubt or strengthen hope for our future.

Simona Pipko illustrates her awful and horrifying experiences as a child in Russia and connects it with what is happening in America, in her book What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction. The book begins with the author’s account of the war experienced in Russia and how that war has changed her life.

From lessons learned from past presidencies, to links to China and Jihad, to Soviet Fascism and Russian conspiracies and connection, the book gives a blow by blow account of the pressing issues, present developments, and close-door encounters that when tied up together, ends up with a future at war. “We are at war” is the message strongly presented by the book but knowledge and awareness are our strong weapons against this war.

This book is recommended for those who are conspiracy and though-provoking literature enthusiasts. if awareness, truth and raw information are what you seek for? Then this is a must read for you.

About the Author:

Simona Pipko was a survivor of war and advocate of change and peace. Born and raised in Russia, she has witnessed the wake of World War II. She graduated from Leningrad Law School and practiced as a defense attorney for ten years before migrating to the United States. She has published many articles for prestigious publication while New York City and teaching at the New School for Social Research and New York University. Simona Pipko has also published three other books, titled: “Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney,” “The Russian Factor: From Cold War to Global Terrorism,” and “Socialist Lies: From Stalin to the Clintons, Obamas, and Sanders.”



