Author Describes the Methods and Ways to Survive

Striving to live has been part of everybody’s lives. From the day human beings were born, they have been exposed to this truth. In order to survive, there are ways and methods to obtain basic needs such as food. This concept is clearly depicted in the book, “How did Grandpa get his food?” The book shows how the people situated in a remote area and without technology conveniences have lived. It describes how they grew, raised and got food to survive, and how these methods and ways are still being used in remote areas and poor countries.

The book is simply making readers realize that even without the aid of technology-based equipment and electricity, people can still get food and survive since, as of today, there’s no doubt that people tend to rely or prefer foods that are instant or those sold in grocery stores.

This is a simple yet inspiring and enjoyable book that is highly recommended for readers of all ages. This is also good to have for those individuals who seek to discover how food was obtained in the past in industrialized countries; even small children will love this book trying to find a small mouse hidden in each illustration. Don’t forget the chance to grab a copy of this book now!



The book “How Did Grandpa Get His Food?” written by Merle Potter will be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print which will be held this coming October 11, 2017.

How Did Grandpa Get His Food?

Written by Merle Potter

Published by Freisen Press

Publication Date March 9, 2016

Paperback Price $7.48

About the Author

Author, Merle Potter, a retired engineering professor, was one of the seven boys and was involved when he was young with all the methods used in this book.