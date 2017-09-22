Free New York Legionella Workshop Offered to Industry Professionals

Environmental professionals, building science consultants, facility and property managers, and health and safety professionals involved with Legionella issues are invited to take part in a one-day workshop being offered by EMSL Analytical, Inc. The workshop is being held on October 5th and is expected to attract industry professionals from across New York and other parts of the country.

This complimentary workshop will be presented by EMSL’s Legionella Subject Matter Expert Diane Miskowski, MPH, and will cover the history, ecology, sampling and analysis of Legionella. Other topics that will be discussed include New York State and New York City cooling tower regulations, which helped to establish industry best practices and standard of care with regard to Legionella risk management. Additional topics will include long-term remediation, drinking water supplies and plumbing systems.

“We invite professionals engaged with Legionella issues to attend this complimentary course being taught by one of the nation’s leading experts on this topic,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “EMSL, with sixteen laboratories in our network that have already received the CDC’s Certificate of Proficiency from the agency’s Elite Program for Legionella testing, is pleased to be able to offer this exceptional workshop. For those planning on attending, we highly recommend registering today because this event is filling up fast and space is limited.”

The one-day workshop will be held at the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott which is located in East Elmhurst, New York. Sign in will begin at 8:30 AM and the workshop will take place from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This course is being offered by EMSL at no cost to industry professionals, but registration is required.

To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit http://www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843)737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.