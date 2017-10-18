Author Discusses the Hijacking of Islam in Third Book

Aside from Judaism and Christianity, Islam is not free from spiritual and political hijacking by certain individuals. Like what he did with Judaism and Christianity in his previous works, Sami M. El-Soudani takes on Islam in “In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 3: Islam”.



As expected, the author educates readers on how the Islamic faith is being hijacked by individuals who twist the teachings of the Quran (the Muslim’s Holy Scripture) to justify acts of terrorism against non-believers and even innocent Muslims. Terrorism is one of the forms they employ to hijack Islam, a faith of about 31% of the global population.



The hijackers, blinded and supported financially and spiritually by radicals, are thought to have abandoned the true and pure meaning of the teachings of the Quran and distorted them for their own social and political agenda. Their means and actions relating to political oppression and religious persecution of innocents do not qualify as Islamic teaching and therefore, go against the faith.



Well-written and thought-provoking, the book provides an in-depth analysis of what is clearly presented in the Quran and what is currently happening in the Middle East. In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 3: Islam serves as a wake-up call for Muslims and the message the author imparts should motivate them to rise and stand up against the hijackers of their faith.



About the Author

Dr. Sami El-Soudani is an aerospace materials scientist specializing in fracture mechanics and failure analysis and has been engaged for over thirty years in averting failures of aircraft structures. For the past twenty years, however, he has been conducting independent theological research prompted by regrettable world events clearly showing that failures of the human spirit are of far more devastating consequences than failures of aircraft structures. Dr. El-Soudani was born in Egypt, received his undergraduate degree from the Soviet Union, his MSc Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), and his PhD Degree from the University of Cambridge, England.