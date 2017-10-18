Author Finds No Case for the Divinity of Jesus Christ

In his book In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 2: Christianity (Xlibris, 2009), El-Soudani closely examines the historical – and controversial – roots of Christian belief in the divinity of Jesus. The author does not deny the existence of Jesus but he rejects the claim that He was divine.



In fact, even Jesus’ own disciples did not believe Him to be a Son of God or any sort of divine figure. The myth of Jesus’ divinity – or the myth of God incarnate – was a machination by people who never had direct contacts with the disciples of Jesus. Most notorious of these people were St. Paul and Emperor Constantine.



Volume 2: Christianity details how Paul and Constantine hijacked Jesus during their respective lifetimes. Paul distorted Jesus’ teachings and mythologized the Jewish preacher from Galilee into a Son of God. Centuries later, Constantine would complete Paul’s invention of a “Mythical Christ” by summoning the First Council of Nicaea (in present-day Turkey), which was attended by 300 bishops. At that council, Jesus was deified and the Trinity was approved.



The author makes it clear that Christianity is not a religion based on the teachings of Jesus but on the machinations by Paul and Constantine. Paul hijacked the faith spiritually, and Constantine politically, which enabled it to become a tool of oppression and control centuries after the council that made Jesus God.



El-Soudani’s In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 2: Christianity was displayed alongside Volume 1: Judaism and Volume 3: Islam at the recently concluded 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair.



In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 2: Christianity

Written by Sami M. El-Soudani

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 27, 2009

Paperback price: $19.79



About the Author

Dr. Sami El-Soudani is an aerospace materials scientist specializing in fracture mechanics and failure analysis and has been engaged for over thirty years in averting failures of aircraft structures. For the past twenty years, however, he has been conducting independent theological research prompted by regrettable world events clearly showing that failures of the human spirit are of far more devastating consequences than failures of aircraft structures. Dr. El-Soudani was born in Egypt, received his undergraduate degree from the Soviet Union, his MSc Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), and his PhD Degree from the University of Cambridge, England.