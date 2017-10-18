Author Disputes the Mosaic Authorship and Authenticity of the Torah

Aerospace materials scientist Dr. Sami El-Soudani had studied the Abrahamic faiths for twenty years – and uncovered several errors in the Torah (which refers to the Five Books of Moses). The author writes extensively on these errors in his book In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 1: Judaism (Xlibris, 2009).



In the second chapter of the book (“Men Practiced Hijacking Long Before They Had Wings”), the author casts doubts on the Mosaic authorship (of the Torah). He contends that Moses could not have authored the Torah, given the contradictions and confusion of events in the Jewish biblical history. It is a known fact that “the Torah was repeated by word of mouth, and only after many generations it was set down in writing.” This fact alone disputes the authenticity of the Torah because scribal errors may have been inserted in the Written Torah while the Oral Torah was being transmitted from generation to generation.



Investigations by biblical scholars also reveal that the Written Torah “was largely a product of historical events spanning several centuries of engaging combat between the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah on the one hand, and their surrounding hostile dynasties on the other.” Also, the contending priesthoods that operated within the two Jewish kingdoms “engaged in writing and rewriting the Torah in several versions”. In doing so, they had to seek financial help from the rules of their time. Their actions lead to the publication of conflicting versions of the Written Torah.



Jewish and non-Jewish readers should not dismiss In The Beginning as an anti-Semitic book but as a critical evaluation of their holy scripture.



In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 1: Judaism was last displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. Also displayed were the author’s other two volumes, Volume 2: Christianity and Volume 3: Islam.



In the Beginning: Hijacking of the Religion of God: Volume 1: Judaism

Written by Sami M. El-Soudani

Published by Xlibris

Published date: January 5, 2009

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author

Dr. Sami El-Soudani is an aerospace materials scientist specializing in fracture mechanics and failure analysis and has been engaged for over thirty years in averting failures of aircraft structures. For the past twenty years, however, he has been conducting independent theological research prompted by regrettable world events clearly showing that failures of the human spirit are of far more devastating consequences than failures of aircraft structures. Dr. El-Soudani was born in Egypt, received his undergraduate degree from the Soviet Union, his MSc Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), and his PhD Degree from the University of Cambridge, England.